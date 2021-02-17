Roof collapses as firefighters battle blaze at Grafton home

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The roof of a home in Grafton collapsed Wednesday as firefighters scrambled to knock down a raging blaze.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a home on Spring Hill Drive near the Sutton line found thick smoke pouring out the multi-level structure.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters attacking the flames on ladder trucks and from the ground. A gaping hole in the roof was also visible.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, according to Grafton police.

Main Street has been closed at Elmwood and Depot streets due to the heavy emergency presence.

No additional information was immediately available.

Police Advisory…

Structure fire on Spring Hill Drive. No injuries reported. Main Street is closed at Elmwood Street and Depot Street in Sutton. pic.twitter.com/f4JPwqkb4a — Grafton Police (@GraftonPolice) February 17, 2021

