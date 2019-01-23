Roof collapses as firefighters battle house blaze in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Newton battled frigid temperatures as they worked to extinguish a house blaze early Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to 46 Cook St. just after 1:30 a.m. went inside the two-family home to attack the flames when part of the roof collapsed, officials said.

No firefighters were reported injured.

Crews continued to battle hot spots throughout the morning as they dealt with frozen fire hydrants.

Officials say the homeowner was able to escape the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

Half the roof of this #Newton home is missing after an early morning fire. @NewtonFireDept says part of the ceiling came down on top of firefighters, thankfully none of them were hurt. Live reports @7News! pic.twitter.com/XQIkIUN3MI — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 23, 2019

46 Cook St is a 2 family home. pic.twitter.com/tR3dZVCQf5 — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) January 23, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)