BOSTON (WHDH) - Part of a roof collapsed at a building under construction in Boston’s North End neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 43 Fleet Street around 10 a.m. The building was unoccupied at the time.

Companies working a partial roof collapse and multiple floors compromised at a building under construction at 43 Fleet st. North end. This is a 5 story attached brick building unoccupied.We have evacuated 45 and 37 Fleet as precaution. pic.twitter.com/90Fydot2OB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 23, 2023

The collapse compromised multiple floors of the five-story brick building, fire officials said.

Surrounding buildings at 45 and 37 Fleet Street have been evacuated as a precaution and a collapse zone has been established around the perimeter of the building.

Fire officials are using a laser to detect any movement in the building and a drone to monitor it from above.

No injuries have been reported.

The BFD Drone is monitoring the building from above showing the damage to the building. pic.twitter.com/735AkINxDD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 23, 2023

