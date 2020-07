BOSTON (WHDH) - A box truck had its roof ripped off right before the Storrow Drive Tunnel in Boston on Monday morning.

SKY7 captured the damaged truck between Clarendon and Beacon streets.

Troopers could be seen stopped behind the truck.

There has been no impact on traffic related to this incident.

No additional information has been released.

