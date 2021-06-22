SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The building that has been standing for more than a century and houses an autobody shop in Somerville collapsed Tuesday sending pieces of the roof crashing down on the cars below.

Emergency crews were called to A+ Autobody on Medford Street shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of a building collapse. Upon their arrival, they found splintered wood from the 80 by 50 foot covering a number of cars being stored in the building.

John Fragione said he immediately thought of his five employees.

“There was a wooden beam, that’s all it was. I just head a big rumbling like you would see the side of a mountain coming down,” said Fragione. “It just came down all at once but, that doesn’t affect me. Just looked over and saw my guys there and I was good.”

Thankfully, all the employees were on the other side of the shop at the time of the collapse. No injuries were reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Sean Tierney said a clogged drain allowed rain to pool on the roof and nearby construction was rattling the ground at the time of the collapse. The age of the building is also a likely factor in the collapse.

The building will have to be torn down and Fragione said he is just thankful it was not worse.

No additional information was immediately available.

