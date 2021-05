BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver peeled back the roof of a tractor-trailer on Storrow Drive in Boston on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Video of the tractor-trailer showed the back end stuck under a “low clearance” sign and the roof missing.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

