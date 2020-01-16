Roof torn off car in crash at New Hampshire toll plaza

ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating after the roof was torn off a car in a crash at a toll plaza on Thursday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash at the northbound tolls in Rochester found a mangled car resting on its roof, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police say the car struck a concrete barrier that was attached to a toll booth before flipping over.

There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition.

The toll plaza has been reduced to one lane in both directions.

No additional information was immediately available.

