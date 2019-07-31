Roof torn off car in serious head-on collision in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The roof was torn off one car in a serious head-on collision in Woburn on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Cambridge Road near Route 3 around 11 a.m. found two mangled sedans and debris scattered all over the roadway, according to the Woburn Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.

Video from Sky7 HD showed one car that had its roof peeled back.

A Massachusetts State Police crash reconstruction team was called to the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

