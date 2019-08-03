Rooftop exercisers raise money for Boston foundation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Envoy Hotel hosted a special workout class Saturday to raise money for charity.

Dozens worked out on the Seaport hotel’s roof to raise money for the Chic By Karina foundation.

The nonprofit was created in honor of Karina Moreira, a 16-year-old fashion blogger from Boston who passed away from Cancer in 2014, and helps grant wishes for children undergoing cancer treatments.

“It means a lot to me,” said Karina’s mother, Daniele Xavier, about the fundraiser. “Our mission is to spread the legacy of joy and happiness and love that Karina left for us all.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)