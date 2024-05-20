LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - The Patriots’ new quarterback got some guidance from the GOAT over the weekend, hanging with Tom Brady on Sunday.

The two quarterbacks joined Jay-Z and others at the NFL Player’s Association rookie premiere breakfast.

The annual event gave Maye and the other rookies a chance to ask questions and get some advice from the best of the best.

“Every day of practice is important you know why because when I was on the Patriots and we had 20 years of winning every day was a big day I treated a preseason game I treated a regular season game like it was a Super Bowl so when I got to the super bowl it was just another day for me,” Brady said to the rookies.

Brady also focused on the importance of working as a team and not being selfish.

