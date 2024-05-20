LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - The Patriots’ new quarterback got some guidance from the GOAT over the weekend, hanging with Tom Brady on Sunday.

The two quarterbacks joined Jay-Z and others at the NFL Player’s Association rookie premiere breakfast.

The annual event gave Maye and the other rookies a chance to ask questions and get some advice from the best of the best.

“Every day of practice is important you know why because when I was on the Patriots and we had 20 years of winning every day was a big day I treated a preseason game I treated a regular season game like it was a Super Bowl so when I got to the super bowl it was just another day for me,” Brady said to the rookies.

Brady also focused on the importance of working as a team and not being selfish.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox