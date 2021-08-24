MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A rookie Melrose police officer who is also a registered nurse reunited with the baby girl she helped to deliver last week.

Officer Ashley Baldwin responded to a home near the Lincoln School around 3 a.m. on August 19 for reports of a woman in active labor. Upon her arrival, the 38-year-old expectant mother was already in advanced stages of labor, according to a release issued by the department.

She began assisting the mother with the delivery and baby girl Avery was born a short time later.

Both mother and daughter were taken to a local hospital and were able to return home over the weekend.

Baldwin joined the department in December after completing the Lowell Police Academy.

Prior to joining the Melrose Police Department, she was an Emergency Department nurse at Winchester Hospital, and she currently also works at Massachusetts General Hospital in the Emergency Department.

