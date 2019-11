Rosalynn Carter says husband doing ‘really well’ after fall

President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are the longest married presidential couple. The Carters attend the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.

ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter says her husband is doing “really well” after a fall.

Carter said Tuesday that she’s been a lifelong caregiver, and now she’s, helping former President Jimmy Carter recover from his injuries.

She made the comments at a Tuesday conference in Atlanta, “Caregiving in the 21st Century: A National Conversation.” The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving brought together leaders in business, politics and philanthropy, along with health care professionals.

The center said one goal of Tuesday’s event was to look ahead toward a nationwide effort to help caregivers across the U.S.

The former first lady established the institute in 1987. It provides advocacy, education, research, and service to help more than 40 million caregivers in the United States.

