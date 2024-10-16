BOSTON (WHDH) - 7News’ Amaka Ubaka was on hand to help celebrate the first women’s shelter in the country on Tuesday.

She took part in the “Funny Women… Serious Business” luncheon in Boston to support Rosie’s Place.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also attended the event that featured stories of women whose lives have been changed by the shelter.

“Rosie’s Place is a blessing to me,” said Kaceann Campbell, who went to Rosie’s Place. “I always call it a home away from home. They have done everything from jobs to paperwork to housing, oh my God.”

Rosie’s Place was founded in 1974. It is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

