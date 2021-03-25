Roslindale family says their car stolen off the lot of a Westwood dealership and destroyed

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Roslindale family’s car was stolen off the lot of a Westwood car dealership Wednesday.

It has been an unexpected few days for the Reyes family who say they brought their spotless 2010 Audi Q7 in for service at Audi Westwood only to get a surprise phone call from the dealer.

“I’m still in shock that it even happened,” Daniel Reyes said. “I thought they were going to tell me the car was ready, we have your part, the car is ready, but instead it went south.”

Anabella Reyes said the dealer told them they left the key in the ignition and the thief was able to get inside and take off with their car.

The car was later recovered in Burlington.

“We had to drive up to Burlington, we pay to get it out,” Anabella said.

The inside of the car was torn up, wires ripped out, and the audio system ruined according to Reyes. They had to limp it home on a spare tire.

They said they were surprised by the reaction from Audi Westwood.

“They said you have car insurance Audi doesn’t owe you nothing. That’s what you have car insurance for,” Anabella said. “I was upset by that.”

A spokesperson for the dealership released a statement to 7NEWS reading:

“The Reyes are completely right — this situation was our responsibility and we apologize for the way it was handled.”

They are offering the family a new Audi if they choose not to repair the one that was stolen and damaged.

The Reyes family said they hope everyone learns a valuable lesson this week.

The dealership told 7NEWS they are working with police to get to the bottom of the issue.

