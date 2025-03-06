BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roslindale man was arrested amid a vandalism investigation on Wednesday.

Harrison Randall, 39, is accused of placing Elon Musk stickers on several Tesla cars over the weekend.

He is charged with six counts of defacing property.

Police posted a video, taken by one of the tagged vehicles’ owners.

Police say someone saw the video, recognized him, and were able to track him down.

