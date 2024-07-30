BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested a Roslindale man suspected in a shooting in Jamaica Plain Monday afternoon.

Christian Coloma, 25, of Roslindale, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and tefusal to dubmit to a police officer.

The shooting happened in the area of the Jackson Square MBTA station near 2:30 p.m.

“Officers observed an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, and immediately began providing medical aid,” police said in a statement. “Boston EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.”

Authorities said the suspect, later identified as Coloma, fled towards Columbus Avenue, and while canvassing the area saw him riding a scooter on Amory Street. Officers then followed him towards Union Avenue and Rockvale Circle.

“The suspect abandoned his scooter and began to run from officers,” police said. “A foot pursuit ensued, and officers were able to stop the suspect on Rockvale Circle.”

Officers said they recovered a discarded firearm from his flight path.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)