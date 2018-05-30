Roslindale man held without bail in fatal stabbing at Hyde Park barbershop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roslindale man was ordered held without bail on a murder charge Wednesday in connection with a fatal stabbing at a barbershop in Hyde Park.

Rudy Jean-Baptiste, 28, was held without bail at his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.

Officers responding to La Familia Barbershop on Hyde Park Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday found Mackenson Henry, 41, suffering from stab wounds, police said. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross said the stabbing didn’t appear to be random.

“We know there was some sort of altercation between the two individuals, resulting in that individual being stabbed,” Gross said.

A woman who told 7News that she knows Henry said his wife recently arrived in Boston from Haiti and the couple has a newborn together.

“She is really frightened right now, so we are trying to help her,” the woman, who asked that her face not be shown on camera, told 7News.

Jean-Baptiste is due back in court July 11.

