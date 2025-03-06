BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Roslindale man was in court Thursday, accused in a vandalism investigation in Brookline.

Harrison Grant Randall is accused of placing Elon Musk stickers on several Teslas over the weekend; he is charged with six counts of defacing property.

Randall had said he was entitled to place the stickers as an act of free speech.

On Sunday, several Tesla owners in the area reported a person attaching the stickers to their vehicles.

He was confronted by one of those owners, who recorded the encounter.

Police eventually tracked Randall down when someone recognized him in the video.

