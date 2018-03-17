Roslindale man paralyzed after snowy tree limb falls on him

ROWLEY, MA (WHDH) - ROSLINDALE, MA (WHDH) — A 49-year-old Roslindale man was paralyzed on March 8 after a snowy tree limb fell on top of him.

Scott Barry was out snowblowing after the latest nor’easter when a tree limb fell on top of him, severing his spinal cord.

According to Barry’s GoFundMe page, he was actually heading over to his neighbor’s house to clear their sidewalk.

The family has already raised over $96,000 which will go towards medical expenses, and making their home livable for Scott.

Barry is husband to wife Kristen, and a father to two children, Caitlyn and Chris. Caitlyn told 7News that her father has a great sense of humor and is already working towards his recovery.

Barry underwent surgery, but there was nothing the doctors could do to fix his severed spinal cord according to his daughter.

Doctors say Barry will most likely never walk again, and has no feeling beneath this mid-chest area.

He remains at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown.

