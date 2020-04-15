Roslindale resident entertains neighbors with opera performances amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roslindale resident is keeping his neighbors entertained during the coronavirus pandemic with opera performances.

Tenor Fran Rogers has been offering free concerts from his front porch every Tuesday at 6 p.m.

His neighbors say it’s a great way to socialize while still staying a safe distance away from one another.

The singer livestreams the performances on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)