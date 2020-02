BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles says its Roslindale office is closed for the time being.

The Washington Street office will remain closed temporarily due to flooding, the RMV said.

The office is expected to reopen once the issue is resolved.

Those looking for RMV service are asked to visit another nearby office or AAA.

