Rottweiler who wandered into Bedford Fire Department goes home after family ‘posts bail’

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rottweiler that wandered into a Bedford fire station Tuesday morning has gone home after her family “posted bail,” police officials joked on Twitter.

Bedford police took to Facebook and Twitter in the hopes of tracking down the owner after the dog walked into the department’s Great Road station.

Soon after, police say Piper’s owners turned up at the station and picked her up.

Piper's family has posted bail and she is going home. Thank you for your help. — Bedford, MA Police (@bedfordpd) June 26, 2018

