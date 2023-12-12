WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction crime recently targeted a charitable cause when Habitat for Humanity’s MetroWest/Greater Worcester chapter said roughly $9,000 of tools were taken from one of its construction sites.

The Habitat for Humanity chapter in a statement on Monday said the theft happened at a construction site on Sunderland Road in Worcester on the night of Dec. 5.

In this case, Habitat for Humanity said, the padlocks on two trailers were found cut and tossed on the ground.

Among the items stolen were 10 cordless impact drivers, valued at $1,190; two nail guns, valued at $718; a hammer drill, valued at $399; and an impact wrench valued at $349.

Habitat for Humanity said many of the tolls were essential and used every day at the affordable housing project underway at the Sunderland Road site.

The tools, officials said, will need to be replaced for crews to continue building.

“We hope everyone in the community will be on high alert to make sure these thieves don’t steal something precious from them,” Habitat for Humanity said. “In this case, the items stolen were to help families who so urgently need a safe and affordable home.”

While authorities investigate this incident, Habitat for Humanity has shared opportunities for people to donate to help replace the stolen tools.

Individuals interested in donating can do so online through the Habitat for Humanity website.

“Any donation is appreciated to help us continue to build affordable homes for local families!” Habitat for Humanity said.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)