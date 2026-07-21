FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tickets for round-trip, special event train service to legendary South Korean boyband BTS’ debut performances at Gillette Stadium on August 5 and August 6 will go on sale Wednesday, the MBTA, Keolis, and Gillette Stadium announced Tuesday.

The round-trip commuter rail tickets are $20 and will be available for purchase for both concerts exclusively via the mTicket app on July 22 at 11 a.m. Tickets for each event train will be sold separately and need to be purchased for the correct corresponding date, the MBTA said. Tickets must also be purchased prior to boarding the event trains.

The MBTA said no refunds or exchanges will be available.

“These are special event trains and ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains,” the MBTA, Keolis, and Gillette Stadium said in a joint statement. “Guests choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the concerts via the Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail service will not be able to return to Boston following the conclusion of the shows via the special event train without purchasing a corresponding special event train ticket. The last Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail train departs for Boston at 10:49 p.m., while the special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the concert each night.”

The special event trains will depart at Boston’s South Station, with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at the final destination of Foxboro Station.

The MBTA said the train schedule for both concerts on August 5 and August 6 will be as follows:

Depart South Station: 5:25 p.m.

Depart Back Bay: 5:30 p.m.

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 5:45 p.m.

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 6:25 p.m.

BTS will kick off the 2026 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin’ with their BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG.’ The concerts will mark the first and largest headlining K-pop shows at Gillette Stadium.

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