Today, the nice stretch of weather continues. While it may be a couple of degrees cooler than Monday, it’ll still feel plenty warm. Highs will reach the mid to the upper 60s. Most of today will be sunny, but there may be some times of partly sunny conditions this afternoon. It’ll be a bit breezy again.

The Red Sox game is at 7:10pm tonight. While it will be dry, the game will start in the low 60s and quickly cool to the 50s. With the sun setting, that may feel a little cool. I’d grab a light jacket.

Wednesday starts bright and clouds roll in as the day goes on. It won’t be as breezy and highs will cool to the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight, there may be an isolated shower.

Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds. Farther west it will be cloudier earlier, and those clouds could produce an isolated shower. Highs will be noticeably cooler in the low 50s and the breeze returns too.

Friday there’s a chance for some isolated showers before slightly higher chances of rain Saturday.