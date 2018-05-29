A tractor-trailer caused traffic delays on Route 1 near the Lynnfield Tunnel Tuesday. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 1 southbound is closed following a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, state police.

State troopers responding to the scene near the Lynnfield Tunnel say the tractor-trailer rolled onto a guardrail and is leaking fuel from its saddle tanks.

Injuries have been reported and paramedics are headed to the crash.

There is also one lane closed on the northbound side of Route 1.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

#MAtraffic update: Recovery efforts underway. All lanes still closed Rte 1 SB pic.twitter.com/UsNmatOzLj — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 29, 2018

Route 1 southbound traffic being diverted at Lynnfield Tunnel. Tractor trailer rolled onto guardrail and is leaking fuel from saddle tanks. Heavy duty tow truck en route. https://t.co/h2vZW0UKYc — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 29, 2018

