SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 1 southbound is closed following a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, state police.
State troopers responding to the scene near the Lynnfield Tunnel say the tractor-trailer rolled onto a guardrail and is leaking fuel from its saddle tanks.
Injuries have been reported and paramedics are headed to the crash.
There is also one lane closed on the northbound side of Route 1.
