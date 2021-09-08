REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were called to the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles on Route 1 in Revere Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the area where the front of one car was heavily damaged and the rear of another was crushed.

The crash caused major traffic delays ahead of the rush hour as crews work to clear out the scene.

So far, there has been no word on any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)