Route 1 in Danvers shut down after work crews rupture gas line

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - The northbound side of Route 1 in Danvers has been completely shut down after work crews ruptured a gas line on Thursday morning, officials said.

Traffic in the area is being diverted at the Lowell Street exit, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A utility company reportedly struck the line while performing improvement work on the highway.

It’s not yet clear when the highway will be reopened to traffic.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE Route 1 NB is being shut down completely. Gas line rupture is in the area of Friday's restaurant. All northbound traffic is being diverted at Lowell Street exit. #MAtraffic https://t.co/KHgXuPtLFH — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 8, 2020

