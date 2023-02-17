NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Route One remained partially closed in Norwood Friday night after an car accident.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said around 9:15 p.m. that a car had hit a pole, bringing wires down across the roadway.

The crash prompted detours as state officials ask drivers to seek alternate routes.

Route One was initially closed in both directions.

Southbound lanes had reopened as of around 9:50 p.m.

Officials said the northbound side of the road could remain closed all night.

