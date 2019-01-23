Route 1 shut down in Saugus after tanker begins leaking fuel

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A section of Route 1 in Saugus has been shut down due to a tanker that began leaking fuel Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Kappy Liquors shortly before 4 p.m. found a tanker with a minor fuel leak, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Emergency crews are working to clean up the spilled fuel.

One lane of traffic is getting by.

Motorists should expect traffic delays.

