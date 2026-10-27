DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 1 South in Danvers is back open after a rollover crash sent the driver of an oil tanker to the hospital.



The tanker went off the road at about 6:30 p.m. Monday and landed on its roof.



First responders pulled the driver from the wreck.



Crews closed off the road between Route 62 and Dayton Drive for several hours.



It is unclear how muchoil the tanker was carrying but firefighters sanded down the crash site and checked storm drains along Route 1.

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