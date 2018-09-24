SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 1 in Saugus was temporarily shut down Monday morning following a crash that downed wires.

A truck crashed into a utility pole around 7 a.m., causing wires to come crashing down onto the road, state police said.

The southbound side of the roadway reopened around 7:15 a.m., as well as one lane on the northbound side.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

