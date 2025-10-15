LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers should expect extended detours in Lynn and Saugus as the Route 107 bridge over the Saugus River is closed until further notice. A recent inspection of the bridge found cracks, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

MassDOT said to ensure safety, vehicle loads must be removed from affected sections until appropriate repairs can be made.

The Saugus police department said there will be no impact on vessels, as the drawbridge will remain operational. Sidewalks will also remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during the closure.

Saugus police detailed the detours drivers can expect to see, including:

“Northbound traffic on Route 107 (Salem Turnpike) will be detoured at the Route 107/Ballard Street intersection as follows:

• Turn left onto Ballard Street.

• Turn right onto Lincoln Avenue.

• Continue on Boston Street.

• Turn right onto Summer Street.

• Take Summer Street back to Route 107 (Western Avenue).

Southbound traffic on Route 107 (Western Avenue) will be detoured as follows:

• Turn right onto Summer Street.

• Turn left onto Boston Street.

• Continue onto Lincoln Avenue.

• Turn left onto Ballard Street.

• Take Ballard Street back to Route 107 (Salem Turnpike).”

People in the area said they didn’t realize there were any issues with the bridge.

“Normally two three times a week I have to go through it and it’s it’s not fun it’s like a parking lot as some point,” said Jay Shah, Manager at Papa Jack’s in Lynn. “It does make a lot of sound, but, I mean, I do fear going over that thing but I didn’t know that it was that bad that they were gonna shut down.”

Shah said he’s worried about how the closure will affect his livelihood.

“That’s a bad thing now, it’s because we do get a lot of people from Revere coming in that are going back home to Lynn stopping by to get dinner or lunch sometimes from the other side of the place, but that’s gonna impact a lot,” said Shah.

MassDOT said it will have inspectors at the bridge Thursday to figure out how long the bridge will remain closed.

The Route 107 bridge has been a temporary solution, as crews are working on building a new bridge right next to it. The new bridge is expected to open in a month.

Police said drivers may download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, and real-time traffic conditions while the Route 107 bridge is closed.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)