SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers should expect extended detours in Lynn and Saugus as the Route 107 bridge over the Saugus River is set to close until further notice, after findings from a recent inspection required closure of the bridge, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

The department said to ensure safety, vehicle loads must be removed from affected sections until appropriate repairs can be made.

The Saugus police department said there will be no impact on vessels, as the drawbridge will remain operational. Sidewalks will also remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during the closure.

Saugus police detailed the detours drivers can expect to see, including:

“Northbound traffic on Route 107 (Salem Turnpike) will be detoured at the Route 107/Ballard Street intersection as follows:

• Turn left onto Ballard Street.

• Turn right onto Lincoln Avenue.

• Continue on Boston Street.

• Turn right onto Summer Street.

• Take Summer Street back to Route 107 (Western Avenue).

Southbound traffic on Route 107 (Western Avenue) will be detoured as follows:

• Turn right onto Summer Street.

• Turn left onto Boston Street.

• Continue onto Lincoln Avenue.

• Turn left onto Ballard Street.

• Take Ballard Street back to Route 107 (Salem Turnpike).”

Police said drivers may download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, and real-time traffic conditions while the bridge is closed.

