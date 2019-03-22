DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have reopened Route 114 in Danvers after working overnight to temporarily repair damages to an overpass that a truck hauling equipment clipped.

A commercial roll-off container vehicle traveling with its roll-off hoist elevator in the up position struck the Route 1 bridge while traveling on Route 114 Thursday evening, according to the Department of Transportation.

The collision caused a beam to dislodge from the bridge deck.

The DOT plans on making permanent repairs to the bridge in the near future.

