ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 123 in Abington shut down Thursday morning after a pickup truck slammed into a pole, taking down wires.

First responders arriving to the crash scene found a heavily damaged truck up against a leaning pole.

Crews are working to repair the damage and restore power to the area.

The Abington Fire Department said at 4 a.m. that the road will be closed for about 10 hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)