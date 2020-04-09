PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Both directions of travel are closed on Route 128 in Peabody after a vehicle struck a utility pole late Wednesday night.

A vehicle traveling on Lowell Street hit the pole located just before the Route 128 overpass, causing the pole to break off near the base and wires to drop down to the point where there is insufficient clearance over the highway, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

A utility company is installing a new pole that will raise the downed wires, which officials say may take several hours.

Route 128 eastbound and westbound remains closed and a diversion plan has been established between exits 26 and 28 as follows:

Route 128 northbound traffic is being detoured off at Centennial Drive and then uses nearby local streets to return to the Lowell Street interchange.

Route 128 southbound traffic is being detoured off at Lowell Street and then uses a parallel street, (Summit Street/Forest Street), to return to the Centennial Drive interchange.

Drivers can expect delays when traveling through the impacted areas.

