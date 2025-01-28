BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 24 hours after a damaging drive on Route 1A in East Boston, crews are still making repairs.

Boston police said an Academy shuttle bus with 18 passengers on board lost control and veered into a utility pole just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Five poles came tumbling down in a chain reaction.

Two other vehicles were damaged and traffic was snarled for miles.

The bus was seen heading southbound toward the Sumner Tunnel at the time of the crash.

Officers reported when the bus driver turned onto the road, she hit an SUV, causing its driver to crash into a guard rail.

Eversource said four electrical transformers were damaged, causing 1,100 customers to lose power and impacting local businesses.

Andrew Dorval works at Avis Auto Sales on Route 1A at Boardman Street, where Boston police were diverting southbound traffic into the adjoining neighborhood.

“We couldn’t turn into work this morning, it was pretty frustrating, so we’re all just behind on our schedules, trying to catch up,” Dorval said.

Police said the bus driver is not facing any citations.

