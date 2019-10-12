Route 2 closed in Orange after deadly crash involving methane tanker truck

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a methane gas tanker truck that rolled over on Route 2 in Orange Friday night has died of his injuries, state police said.

Troopers, firefighters and Hazmat officials responded to the scene and shut the road down prior to the crash site while evacuating homes in the area around the truck, according to state police.

The location around the crash was deemed safe around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Route 2 remains closed eastbound and westbound from Exits 13 to 15 and is expected to last several more hours. State police say Route 2A is the best east/west roadway for traffic in that region.

The driver’s name has not been released.

The tanker truck remains in its overturned position off the side of the roadway at the Route 2 westbound Exit 14 ramp.

Company officials are attempting to offload the remaining gas into another tanker trailer. It is not clear if all the gas can be transferred, if not, whatever gas remains will have to be bled off in a controlled manner.

Hazmat officials are monitoring the surrounding area during the recovery process.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, MSP Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, MSP Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire/Franklin County.

