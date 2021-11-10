ATHOL (WHDH) — A stretch of Route 2 in Athol has been shut down after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 75 after 4 p.m. found a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

There was no immediate word on the motorcyclist’s condition.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway exits into Athol.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

An investigation is ongoing.

MSP working a serious crash on Route 2 eastbound in Athol at the 75.0 mile marker. Motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and Route 2 is completely closed. Traffic is being diverted off exits into Athol. The length of closure is unknown, pending investigation. Avoid the area. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 10, 2021

