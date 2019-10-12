Route 2 remains closed in Orange after methane tanker overturns killing driver

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a tanker truck carrying methane gas that rolled over on Route 2 in Orange Friday night had died, state police say.

Troopers, firefighters and Hazmat officials responded to the scene and shut the road down prior to the crash site while evacuating homes in the area around the truck, according to a release issued by a state police spokesperson.

The location around the crash has been deemed safe around 3 a.m. Saturday morning by Hazmat officials.

Route 2 remains closed eastbound and westbound from Exits 13 to 15 and is expected to last several more hours.

The tanker truck remains in its overturned position off the side of the roadway at the Route 2 westbound Exit 14 ramp.

Company officials are attempting to offload the remaining gas into another tanker trailer. It is not clear if all the gas can be transferred, if not, whatever gas remains will have to be bled off in a controlled manner.

Hazmat officials are monitoring the surrounding area during the recovery process.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, MSP Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, MSP Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire/Franklin County.

