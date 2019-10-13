Route 2 to fully re-open in Orange after deadly crash involving methane tanker truck

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 2 is set to fully re-open in Orange on Sunday after a deadly crash involving a methane tanker truck on Friday night, officials said.

Exit 14 westbound is expected to re-open today following repair and cleanup operations.

Route 2 westbound and eastbound from Exits 13 to 15 reopened Saturday around 2 p.m. due to the completion of removing the remaining methane gas but the westbound Exit 14 ramp remained closed.

The driver of the methane gas tanker truck that rolled over has died of his injuries, state police said.

Troopers, firefighters and Hazmat officials responded to the scene and shut the road down prior to the crash site while evacuating homes in the area around the truck, according to state police.

The location around the crash was deemed safe around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Hazmat officials monitored the surrounding area during the recovery process.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, MSP Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, MSP Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire/Franklin County.

