FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 24 in Fall River is shut down in both directions after a tractor-trailer carrying gas rolled over, killing one person and leaving another with serious injuries, state police said.
Troopers responding to the area of exit 8 around 5:15 a.m. shut down the highway as they investigate the fatal crash, which also involved a car.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
Traffic is being detoured at exit 8A northbound and southbound as a hazmat team responds to the scene.
