FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 24 in Fall River is shut down in both directions after a tractor-trailer carrying gas rolled over, killing one person and leaving another with serious injuries, state police said.

Troopers responding to the area of exit 8 around 5:15 a.m. shut down the highway as they investigate the fatal crash, which also involved a car.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 8A northbound and southbound as a hazmat team responds to the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

#MAtraffic @ 5:15 am, a TT carrying gas rolled over on route 24 N/B in #FallRiver at exit 8 ( Airport Road). Passenger vehicle involved as well. There is 1 fatality and 1 transported w/ serious injuries Highway closed in both directions. Traffic being diverted onto Airport Rd. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 13, 2018

#MAtraffic Update: Fall River- RT-24 remains closed. Traffic detoured at Exit 8A NB & SB. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 13, 2018

#MAtraffic Alert: Fall River- RT-24 N/S at Exit 8 closed following truck rollover. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 13, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)