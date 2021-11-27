AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have partially shut down Route 24 in Avon following a crash involving a dump truck and a commercial vehicle with a trailer early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 24 between Exit 27 and Avon shortly before 7 a.m. found a dump that had collided with the commercial vehicle and rolled onto its side, according to Massachusetts state police.

Photos from the scene showed that the vehicle with the trailer also rolled over, straddling both sides of the concrete median.

Only the right-hand lane is open for travel on Route 24 north and south at this time as cleanup efforts get underway, according to state police.

Brockton firefighters are at the scene assisting Avon firefighters in addressing a possible diesel fuel leak from the commercial vehicle with a trailer.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)