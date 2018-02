FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Officials have closed Route 24 southbound in Fall River after a car collided with a sanding truck.

The crash happened early Thursday morning by the exit to Highland Avenue.

Crews are on scene to clear the roads.

There is no word on any injuries.

