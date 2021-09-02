FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police troopers and Massachusetts Department of Transportation personnel waded through floodwaters to find and clear storm drains after Route 24 in Fall River had to be shut down due to flooding on Thursday.

Authorities closed both sides of the highway at Airport Road after the floodwaters made them impassable.

They then worked to find the storm drains so they could expedite the reopening of the travel lanes.

Route 24 has since been reopened.

