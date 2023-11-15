BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have shut down Route 3 in both directions in Billerica after a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning, including a fuel tanker truck.

Massachusetts State Police said both troopers and Billerica firefighters were called to Route 3 northbound for the crash around 10 a.m.

According to authorities, the crash involved a tanker truck that was said to be carrying “several thousand gallons of fuel.”

All lanes of traffic in both directions were closed as a result, with police redirecting northbound traffic at Exit 76 and southbound traffic at Exit 79.

Flying over the scene, SKY7-HD spotted the tanker on its side around 10:30 a.m., with the truck taking up three lanes and the breakdown area as fluid continued to leak out of it and into the roadway’s median.

Authorities have not yet said whether there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Troopers and Firefighters on-scene, Rt3 NB Billerica, for multiple vehicle crash, including rolled over tanker carrying several thousand gallons of fuel. All lanes both directions closed. NB traffic detour at Exit 76, SB detour at Exit 79. Developing. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 15, 2023

