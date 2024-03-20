BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 3 northbound at the Braintree split leading to the Expressway is currently closed due to a double rollover.

The crash occurred right at the Braintree split, which leads drivers from Route 3 to Route 93 into Boston.

All northbound lanes are currently closed off due to the crash which left two vehicles on their sides.

The Expressway itself is not likely to be impacted, as the crash is preventing drivers on Route 3 from accessing the that section of the highway.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)