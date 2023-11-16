BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic is moving again on Route 3 in Billerica after a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning, including a fuel tanker truck, prompted officials to close the highway so that a massive clean-up effort could get underway.

In an update Thursday morning, the Department of Transportation said all lanes have since reopened. Environmental clean-up will resume with lane closures after 10 a.m.

All lanes now open Rt 3 southbound in Billerica. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 16, 2023

In Billerica Rt 3 NB all lanes open.

Rt 3 SB one lane still closed & reopens soon. Environmental cleanup will resume w/lane closures after 10 am. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 16, 2023

The crash around 10 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway involved a tanker truck that was carrying thousands of gallons of fuel.

Dashcam video shared with 7NEWS showed what appeared to be a pickup truck attempt to switch lanes on Route 3 before striking a passing SUV, then spinning out and crashing into the tanker truck. The tanker then ended up on its side, swinging around on the roadway before coming to a complete stop.

All lanes of traffic in both directions were closed as a result, with police redirecting northbound traffic at Exit 76 and southbound traffic at Exit 79.

State police later confirmed the driver of the tanker that crashed as well as the driver of another vehicle involved in the crash both suffered minor injuries. The wife of the man driving the Tesla told 7NEWS her husband was OK.

Special foam-spraying equipment was brought in to cover the fuel that had spilled onto the pavement, while empty tanker trucks were brought in to offload the thousands of gallons of fuel that were still in the tipped-over vehicle.

