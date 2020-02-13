Route 58 in Hanson partially shutdown as crews respond to downed tree and wires

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police shutdown part of Route 58 in Hanson on Thursday after a tree and power lines came down in the middle of the roadway, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Woodbine Avenue to South Street after the tree and lines came down.

No word if anyone was harmed.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map, nearly 200 customers are without power as a result of the downed lines.

It is unclear when National Grid will restore service to the affected areas.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)